GREEN, Terry Miller "Miller"



Terry Miller Green, 86, passed away on August 5, 2024, in Decatur. Born on April 20, 1938. Terry was a lifelong learner and a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1959 to 1962. He leaves behind his loving wife, Diane Green; sons, Michael and Kevin Green; and sister, Connie Sue Green.



