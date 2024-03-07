GREEN, Delores
Mrs. Delores DIanne Green of Atlanta entered into rest March 1, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on March 11, 2024 at 1:00 PM at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA. Instate 12:00 PM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Miguel Martinez