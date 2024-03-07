GREEN, Delores



Mrs. Delores DIanne Green of Atlanta entered into rest March 1, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on March 11, 2024 at 1:00 PM at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA. Instate 12:00 PM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





