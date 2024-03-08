GREEN, Delores



Mrs. Delores K. Green of Southwest Atlanta transitioned on Friday, March 1, 2024. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, March 11, 2024, 1 PM, St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Instate 12 PM.



Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delores and Kenneth Green, Booker T. Washington High School Memorial Scholarship Fund. Viewing Sunday, March 10, 2024 from 12-3 PM. Chi Eta Phi Sorority Service at 3 PM. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega Service at 4 PM. Wake Service to follow from 5 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





