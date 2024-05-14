GRAHAM, Gregg



Gregg Douglas Graham, a dedicated champion for those facing mental health and addiction crises across Georgia and beyond, died on May 10, 2024, at his home in Grovetown, GA. He was born in Shelby, NC, on November 18, 1948, to proud parents, William and Lucille Graham. Gregg graduated from Wofford College in 1971. He later earned Master's degrees in both clinical psychology and business administration.



Having begun his career in clinical work, Gregg transitioned into healthcare administration by the mid 1980s. He served as the Director of Behavioral Health at University Hospital in Augusta, GA, for 15 years before joining partner, David Covington in the purchase of Behavioral Health Link in 2006. Under his leadership, the company developed a groundbreaking single point of entry and mobile crisis response system for the state of Georgia which became a model for similar systems nationwide.



Gregg's impact extended far beyond his professional accomplishments. He was a loving husband to, Harriette; a caring father to, Melissa, William "Monty," and Andrew; as well as a doting grandfather to, James, Evan, Matthew, Maelynn, Cadun, Kendal, Jaxson, Serena, Jeremiah, and Alexander. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine; daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Carlena; and many nieces and nephews.



Known for his kind nature and hardworking spirit, Gregg will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to causes he believed in and the joy he found in spending time with family and friends. In honoring Gregg's legacy, let us celebrate his life's work and the profound impact he had on those around him. He will be dearly missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Church of the Holy Comforter in Martinez from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service and interment at 11:00 AM.



