Goldstein, Elaine

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Elaine "Lainy" Lesser Goldstein of Atlanta, Georgia on March 10, 2024.



Lainy and her husband, Bobby Sr., shared 64 years of a magical marriage filled with love and fun. They travelled with friends around the world and enjoyed hosting their friends and family at their home. She was everyone's loving mom, and everyone felt comfortable in her presence. Lainy, an Atlanta native, grew up in Buckhead and moved to Sandy Springs to start her family. Everyone she touched felt her compassion. At 72 years old, she discovered that she had 3 brothers, with whom she cherished her relationship.



Lainy is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Goldstein Sr.; children, Robert "Bobby" Goldstein, Jr. (Amanda) and Nancy Goldstein Parker (Jimmy); grandchildren, Josh (Brittany), Madeline, Micah, Stephen, Matthew, Brett, and Aaron. She is also survived by her brothers, Joe (Gail), Ira (Marie), and Larry (Peggy) Wellisch. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Lala Lesser; and her son, Marc Lesser Goldstein, of blessed memory. We want to give special appreciation to her loyal caregiver, Hannah Atakorah, who stood by her side for the last 4 years.



Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. To watch the service online, please click https://vimeo.com/922161989. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the home of Bobby and Amanda Goldstein. On Wednesday, March 13 visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 4 PM with Shiva at 7 PM at the home of Bobby and Amanda Goldstein.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to make a donation kindly consider, The Temple, Temple Emanuel, or The Atlanta Humane Society.













