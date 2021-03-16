GOLDSMITH, Adam Fain



Beloved and loyal husband, father, son, brother and friend, Adam Fain Goldsmith, passed away peacefully in Atlanta, GA at the age of 52.



Adam was born on April 22, 1968 in Bronxville, NY to Arthur and Sondra Goldsmith. He grew up in Savannah, GA, a city where he found much beauty and friendship. He attended the Savannah Country Day School and later graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a Bachelor of Science degree. After moving to Atlanta, GA, Adam's entrepreneurial spirit empowered him to build and become president of his own international information technology consulting company, Fain Systems, Inc. Adam was a tech savvy innovator and combined his creativity and expertise into a successful company that delivered cutting-edge networking solutions. His company was often sought out to work with well-known celebrities. Adam married Jackie, his long-time partner and soul mate, in May 2005 in Antigua, Guatemala. The couple welcomed two beautiful children, Ellie and Alex, and Adam was a doting father who set about teaching them independence, resiliency, and all that he valued and cherished.



Adam enjoyed honing his exceptional talents in photography, gourmet cooking, and baking. Adam had many interests and appreciated traveling the world, hiking, gardening, art, music, and astronomy. Adam and Jackie generously opened their beautiful home for many gatherings with family and friends. Adam was often compared to Martha Stewart. He was a generous, witty and dedicated individual who was a fierce lover of his family and very loyal to his abundance of friends. He was a dedicated member of the Temple in Atlanta, GA, and was of service to everyone he knew, volunteering to assist with any need, large or small, from a technical issue to remodeling a home. He was always there for others in times of need.



Adam used his brilliant technical mind and attention to detail to research and battle cancer that extended his life by almost 3 years. The clinical trial that he found was a miracle drug that allowed him to live a full life during much of this time. The family would like to thank his incredible team of doctors and caregivers at MD Anderson, Piedmont Hospital and Emory Hospital for their compassion and dedication to his treatment and care.



Adam is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Rosenthal; children, Ellie and Alex; parents, Arthur and Sondra Goldsmith; siblings, Lance Goldsmith and Heather Margolis (Andrew) as well as many members of his extended family whom he adored. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Julius and Nettie Waldman, and Nathanial and Dorothy Goldsmith.



A memorial, graveside service for immediate family is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 in Atlanta. Rabbi Peter Berg from the Temple in Atlanta, GA will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank in East Point, GA www.acfb.org and Mayan Hands at www.mayanhands.org/pages/donate. Condolences and letters with your family memories of Adam can be sent to Goldsmith, P.O. Box 8237, Atlanta, GA, 30306. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

