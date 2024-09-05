Obituaries

Geter, Jacqueline Jones

9 hours ago

GETER, Jacqueline Jones

Ms. Jacqueline Jones Geter of East Point, GA, entered into rest on September 1, 2024. Celebration of Life Friday, September, 6, 2024, 11 AM, Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd. SW., Atlanta. Bishop Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viweing today, 1-8 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: File

Rahim, Jarvis
Roberts, Lillie
Smith, John
Featured
Placeholder Image

GBI identifies 4 killed in Georgia school shooting; 14-year-old in custody
Tennessee Tech ‘not thrilled’ to face No. 1 Georgia between the hedges
Despite discrimination lawsuit, Atlanta venture capital firm is ‘still in business’