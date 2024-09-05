GETER, Jacqueline Jones
Ms. Jacqueline Jones Geter of East Point, GA, entered into rest on September 1, 2024. Celebration of Life Friday, September, 6, 2024, 11 AM, Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd. SW., Atlanta. Bishop Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viweing today, 1-8 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.
