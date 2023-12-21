GARRY, Andrew Jay



April 1, 1939 -



December 14, 2023



Andrew Jay Garry joined his Heavenly Father on December 14, 2023. He was born on April 1, 1939 in Summit, NJ, the third son of James and Anne Garry. He joins his parents and older brothers, James and Joseph Garry, in Heaven.



Jay attended Georgetown University where he was a proud member of the Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity. He served as Social Manager his Junior year and President his Senior year. Most notably, Jay met the love of his life, Mary Louise Stuart on the stairs of the Delta Phi fraternity house at the corner of Prospect and 34th Streets in Washington, DC. A Southern belle from Montgomery, AL, Mary Lou was on Thanksgiving break from Mary Baldwin College when her classmate arranged this blind date that became an extraordinary 66-year love story. Their whirlwind courtship included many dates at Martin's Tavern in the dugout and picnics on Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah Valley where Mary Lou impressed him with her beauty, charm, fried chicken and deviled eggs. Jay and Mary Lou married on June 1, 1963 and had three beautiful daughters, Lucy, Lynn and Kate.



After graduation, Jay enlisted in the United States Navy and was commissioned Ensign in December of 1962. Jay went through Naval Air Training in Pensacola, FL and was assigned to Navy Attack Squadron 10 as a Bombardier Navigator. He was deployed several times on aircraft carriers, including flying A3 Fighter Aircraft off the USS Constellation during the Vietnam War. He retired with the rank of Commander and joined Piper Aircraft International as a Sales Executive.



In 1970, Jay moved the family to Atlanta, GA where he joined Merrill Lynch. He held various positions during his career at Merrill Lynch as a Retail Broker, Insitutional Broker and Office Manager. In 1979, he opened the first satellite office branch for Merrill Lynch at Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta and managed it until 1991, fostering lifelong friendships with colleagues and clients; he cherished and will always be grateful for the these relationships and the opportunity to develop talent. After retirement in late 2004, Jay stayed busy playing golf at the Capital City Club where he was a 40-year Life Member. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their beach cottage, "Snug Harbor," in Perdido Beach, AL where he treated guests to fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and countless other boating adventures.



Jay and his family also spent quality time at their Berkshire County, MA mountain home, "The Top," where he loved working outside cutting hay, clearing fields and forest and maintaining the property.



He lived his life by the Golden Rule and shared his wisdom, core values, guidance and faith with his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, colleagues, friends and his children's friends, taking extraordinary interest in the care of, and service to others.



There will be a graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on Saturday, December 23 at 1:00 PM presided by Monsignor Frank McNamee of Christ the King Cathedral where Jay and Mary Lou were members for 53 years. Their children and several grandchildren attended Christ the King School. There will be a reception following at H.M. Paterson & Son-Memorial Chapel following the service.



Jay is survived by his beautiful wife, Mary Louise Garry; three daughters, Lucy Garry Flinn (Peter Ramsay Tanham), Lynn Garry Muller (John Crawford Muller), and Kathryn Garry Wadley (David Conan Wadley); and six grandchildren, Lucy Elizabeth Flinn, William Stuart Flinn, Sophia Louise Flinn, John Crawford Muller III, Robert Andrew Muller and James Garry Muller.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30303.





