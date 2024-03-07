FUNNA, Rosetta



Mrs. Rosetta Funna of Scottdale, GA, passed on March 2, 2024. Her memorial Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2024, 3 PM in our chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034, 404-241-5656, www.levettfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com