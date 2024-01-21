FULLER, Jennifer Janson



Jennifer Janson Fuller of Atlanta, whose buoyant spirit and kindness touched the lives of everyone she knew, died peacefully at home on January 11, 2024, after a short illness.



Jennifer was born July 3, 1949 and raised in Chicago. She was the daughter of Ursula Heurich and Joseph W. Janson. She earned a master's degree in speech therapy from Southern Illinois University in 1973. In that year she became a permanent resident of Atlanta, where her career included public school education followed by years as a preschool director in the Morningside area of Atlanta.



Following retirement she volunteered countless hours as a docent for Atlanta Botanical Gardens, leading children's tours and activities. As a musician she played flute with the Seed and Feed Abominable Marching Band at parades, festivals, retirement homes and hospitals. She enjoyed outdoor activities, especially camping, and participated in numerous Peachtree Road Races. Her greatest love was the time spent with six wonderful grandchildren: Vivian, Quentin, Isaac, William, August, and Oliver.



Jennifer is survived by her husband, William R. Fuller; her son, and his wife, Blake and Tiffany Fuller, of Rome; her son and his wife, Todd and Emily Fuller, of Decatur; six grandchildren; her sister, Laura Waddick of Decatur; her brother, Gilbert Janson of Chicago; and her stepsister, Nancy Steele of Philadelphia.



A memorial and celebration of life service will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Atlanta Botanical Gardens or to the Atlanta Humane Society.



