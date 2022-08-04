Chet Fuller, journalist

📷Chet Fuller, author, poet and a pioneering Black journalist in Atlanta, has died at age 72. Chester Fuller Jr., who worked for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for 26 years before retiring in 1998, died Aug. 2, 2022. A “Grady baby,” Fuller was born March 1, 1950, in Atlanta. A memorial service will be announced later. Fuller helped cover Wayne Williams and the Atlanta Child Murders and the mayoral tenures of Maynard Jackson and Andrew Young. He became assistant city editor in 1978. He won journalism’s Green Eyeshade Award in 1979 for “A Black Man’s Diary,” a 10-part series based on three months of traveling the South as an unemployed Black man looking for work. In 1981, his reporting was turned into the book, “I Hear Them Calling My Name.” Fuller became an editorial writer and columnist in 1983 and assistant managing editor in 1989. He helped usher in a new generation of Black journalists and also wrote a weekly column called Urban Spotlight. Fuller retired from the paper in 1998, but not from journalism. He worked for The Atlanta Daily World and was editor of Clayton News Daily and the Henry Daily Herald before his final retirement in 2012. Read more about Chet Fuller on ajc.com.