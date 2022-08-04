BreakingNews
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
ajc logo
X

Chet Fuller, journalist

Former AJC reporter and editor Chet Fuller with his wife of 53 years, Pearl Seabrooks Fuller.

Combined ShapeCaption
Former AJC reporter and editor Chet Fuller with his wife of 53 years, Pearl Seabrooks Fuller.

Obituaries
Updated 1 hour ago

📷Chet Fuller, author, poet and a pioneering Black journalist in Atlanta, has died at age 72. Chester Fuller Jr., who worked for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for 26 years before retiring in 1998, died Aug. 2, 2022. A “Grady baby,” Fuller was born March 1, 1950, in Atlanta. A memorial service will be announced later. Fuller helped cover Wayne Williams and the Atlanta Child Murders and the mayoral tenures of Maynard Jackson and Andrew Young. He became assistant city editor in 1978. He won journalism’s Green Eyeshade Award in 1979 for “A Black Man’s Diary,” a 10-part series based on three months of traveling the South as an unemployed Black man looking for work. In 1981, his reporting was turned into the book, “I Hear Them Calling My Name.” Fuller became an editorial writer and columnist in 1983 and assistant managing editor in 1989. He helped usher in a new generation of Black journalists and also wrote a weekly column called Urban Spotlight. Fuller retired from the paper in 1998, but not from journalism. He worked for The Atlanta Daily World and was editor of Clayton News Daily and the Henry Daily Herald before his final retirement in 2012. Read more about Chet Fuller on ajc.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
California governor Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: stop filming in Georgia5h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
7h ago
Clayton County police officer, under murder indictment, reassigned after outcry
2h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
9h ago
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film
9h ago
Equifax error led to incorrect credit scores for consumers
21h ago
The Latest
Griffin, Jean
Huddleston, Carolyn
12h ago
Tucker, Rose
12h ago
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
7h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top