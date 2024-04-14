Obituaries

Fowler, Barbara

1 hour ago

FOWLER, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Fowler, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on April 1, 2024, in Peachtree City, Georgia. She was born on March 29, 1932, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At the age of 92, Barbara leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will forever be cherished by those who knew her. Barbara dedicated her career as administration for Georgia Tech, where she made a positive impact with her hard work and dedication. Outside of work, Barbara's passions included traveling, socializing with various groups, dancing, and spending quality time with her family. She was a valued member of several clubs and organizations, including Parents Without Partners, Red Hat Club, Skylarks Club, Bridge Club, and East Cobb United Methodist Church. In her life journey, Barbara touched the hearts of many with her vibrant spirit and warm personality. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Charlotte (Mickey) Pettite; and her sister, Catherine Moore. Barbara is survived by her loving daughter, Renee Spence; and caring son, Rob (Barbara) Fowler. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jennifer (Nathan), Josh (Kayla), Hannah, and Halle; as well as her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kylie, Levi, Hayden, McKenzie; and her great-great-grandchild, Kam.

A celebration of Barbara's life will take place at a later date to be determined. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in eternal peace. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com

