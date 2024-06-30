PARKER, Jr., Eugene Fletcher



Eugene Fletcher Parker, Jr., passed May 15, in Bend, Oregon. He was 81 years old.



He was born to Eugene Fletcher Parker and Sara Reeves Parker in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 6, 1943, the eldest of their five children. He grew up in LaGrange, Georgia, with his parents and his siblings.



He attended Emory at Oxford and graduated from the University of Georgia. There, he met his future wife, Suzanne Shahan, and obtained his Master's degree. They had two children–Kathryn and Andrew.



Gene and Suzanne divorced, and he married Caryl Price in 1986. Their marriage ended in divorce and he later married Rebecca Smith in 1995. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2017.



Gene spent most of his career working for Southern Bell ultimately retiring as the Director of Corporate External Affairs. After retirement he enjoyed teaching English composition and public speaking at the Art Institute of Atlanta and Atlanta International University.



Gene and his wife Rebecca founded JumpStart, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing women for new careers. Gene and Rebecca taught courses in leadership skills, resume writing and interview skills.



Gene was passionate about his hobbies. A proud Eagle Scout in his youth, he continued to seek 'merit badges' throughout his life. As he quipped, "We majored in the minor sports." Gene enjoyed skiing, fly fishing, long distance running, sailing, tennis, windsurfing, fencing and canoeing to name a few. Gene was an avid golfer who taught himself to play left handed, won his fair share of tournaments and made a pilgrimage to St. Andrews in his later years. As a triathlete, he placed 3rd in the Outdoorsman, the nation's oldest triathlon. A crack shot from his youth, he taught himself to shoot skeet and hunt birds with custom shotgun pistols late in life.



Gene realized his dream to move out west to Bend, Oregon, in 2017. There, he adopted his middle name, Fletcher. He lived near his son, and grandchildren, and met his girlfriend, Paula Todd, with whom he treasured his last years of life.



Gene "Fletcher" is survived by his daughter, Kathryn; and his son, Andrew; sister, Diane; brothers, Howard and Jon; grandchildren, Sara Kathryn, Lucy Claire, Jude, and Ryder. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred.



A Celebration of Life will be held on August 23, at 5 PM. Location: The Deschutes Brewery Mountain, Room at 901, SW Simpson Ave., Bend, OR 97702.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com