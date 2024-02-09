FLEMING, John Cobb



ohn Cobb Fleming, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died peacefully at home in Gainesville, Georgia on Monday, February 5, 2024. He was 82 years old.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 11 and 2 PM at Gainesville First United Methodist Church (chapel), Gainesville, Georgia. Rev. Carolyn Clifton will officiate.



John was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was a graduate of North Carolina Wesleyan College and did graduate work in economics at the University of Georgia. While at UGA, John was a teaching assistant in economics. Becky and John met when she was a student in his economics class in 1964. They started dating, attending a Georgia-UNC football game on their first date. After that first date, John told his roommate he had met the girl he would marry. Becky and John were married in 1966 and were lovingly devoted and married for 57 years. They enjoyed many years of family trips, especially summer vacations to Amelia Island.



After UGA, John was recruited by Trust Company of Georgia (what became SunTrust and now Truist Bank). During the course of his career, he taught American Institute of Banking classes and was an instructor in economics at Morehouse College, Spelman College and Louisiana State University. John represented SunTrust on the Atlanta Committee for the Games of the XXVI Olympiad in 1996. He retired from SunTrust in 1997 as Senior Vice President of Marketing after 30 years of service.



In 1989, John rediscovered the adventure of scouting on a backpacking trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. After the trip, he became a high adventure volunteer with Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts. Then, as Philmont chair, John trained adult leaders and participated in ten Philmont treks. John was an Eagle Scout and received The Silver Beaver Award. He also ran 25 Peachtree Road races in Atlanta as health and fitness were very important to him.



The most fulfilling roles in his life were that of a father and grandfather. John was an extremely generous man. He treated his granddaughters to a trip to New York City and his oldest grandson, a trip out west. John was extremely proud of his family and would do anything in the world for them as they brought him boundless joy.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Fleming, Sr.; and his brother, Robert E. Fleming, Jr.



John is survived by the love of his life, Becky Proctor Fleming; by his son and daughter-in-law, Reid and Danielle Fleming (Jackson, McKenna and Hannah); and by his daughter and son-in-law, Courtney Humbaugh and Scott (Shelby, Savannah, and Carson). He is also survived by sister-in-law, Betsy Waters; and his brother's children, who he viewed as his own: Mary and Kevin Newell, Carol and Bruce Cox, and Edward and Amy Fleming. In addition, his brother-in-law, Fred Proctor; sister-in-law, Judy Wilson (Dave); and cousin, David Huneycutt (Marge); and many great-nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Fleming Collection at the North Carolina Wesleyan College library (The Fleming Collection, North Carolina Wesleyan College, 3400 Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount, N.C. 27804) or a charity of your choice. The family would also like to thank his caregivers for their loving care.



