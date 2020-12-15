FAVORS, Jennifer Shaye



Jennifer Shaye Favors, age 38, passed December 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Thursday, December 17, 2020, 11am, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Services will be streamed. Survivors: brother, Herbert Martin, II (Sherri L.); other loving relatives; Lovejoy High School C/O 2000; Staff and Students of Tri-City High School and Mundy Mills High School; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Sisters; and friends. In lieu of flowers, all donations in honor of Jennifer Favors may be made to the Tri-Cities H.S. Student and Recognition fund at https://osp.osmsinc.com/FultonGA/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=EN711-VAR37. Viewing Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 1 – 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com





