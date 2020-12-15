X

Favors, Jennifer

Jennifer Shaye Favors, age 38, passed December 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Thursday, December 17, 2020, 11am, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Services will be streamed. Survivors: brother, Herbert Martin, II (Sherri L.); other loving relatives; Lovejoy High School C/O 2000; Staff and Students of Tri-City High School and Mundy Mills High School; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Sisters; and friends. In lieu of flowers, all donations in honor of Jennifer Favors may be made to the Tri-Cities H.S. Student and Recognition fund at https://osp.osmsinc.com/FultonGA/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=EN711-VAR37. Viewing Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 1 – 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com


