EUGERE, Jr., Edward



Mr. Edward Eugere, Jr., of Atlanta, entered into rest on August 9, 2024. Memorial Celebration will be held on Friday, August 23, 2024, 11 AM, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 25 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com