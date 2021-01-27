EPLAN, Madalyne Buchman



Madalyne Eplan died on January 25, 2021, after a 16-year struggle with Alzheimer's. Madalyne was born on May 28, 1935 in Mobile, Alabama to Max and Freida Buchman.



Madalyne graduated from the University of Texas and moved to Atlanta to teach school, where she met Leon Eplan, a fourth generation Atlantan. As the story goes, he impressed her on their first date in 1956 when he took her to the annual Morehouse-Spelman Christmas concert. They married on a scorching August day in Mobile in 1959. She and Leon bought their first home in 1963, joining a small group of urban pioneers in Ansley Park, at a time when the neighborhood was considered "risky". They lived in that rambling, magical house high on the hill overlooking Winn Park for 50 years.



Madalyne taught kindergarten for most of her career, first at Morris Brandon, then at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue, and finally at the Hebrew Academy of Atlanta (now Atlanta Jewish Academy). There are countless people who had Mrs. Eplan as a teacher, and she loved each and every one of them. She saw the goodness and unique gifts in each young child, and she was passionate about her students. This was also a time when she embarked on her own journey into her Judaism – she felt strongly connected to her heritage.



After Madalyne retired from teaching, she and two friends started a business called Bed & Breakfast Atlanta, long before AirBnB.



Madalyne was an extraordinary woman whose humility belied her capacities – her warmth, active devotion to her friends and family and her all-encompassing wisdom. She and Leon had a long and wonderful marriage, and they loved having others around. Their Barksdale Drive house was constantly full of people from their multiple communities – Madalyne's lifelong girlfriends ("Mobile Girls"), their close group of couple friends ("New Year's Group") and the many people that Leon's career as a city planner and their collective community and political activities brought into their lives. More than anything, she adored and delighted in her children and grandchildren, and they are grateful for the example she set as a parent and as a woman who saw the good in everyone. Memories of Sunday picnics in Winn Park and dinners in their dining room will remain with her children forever.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Leon Eplan, her children Elise Eplan (Bob Marcovitch), Jana Eplan (Craig Frankel) and Harlan Eplan (Jen Denbo), grandchildren Hannah and Max Marcovitch, Gil, Tamir and Tali Eplan-Frankel and the granddaughter she never had the chance to know, her namesake, Madeleine Denbo Eplan. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Buchman, brother, Harold Buchman (Gail Walker), sister-in-law, Carolyn Goldsmith, as well as treasured nieces and nephews. Madalyne was pre-deceased by her brother, Paul Buchman.



We will be forever grateful to the caregivers at Arbor Terrace and AG Rhodes for their loving care of Madalyne.



Due to the pandemic, the funeral will be for family only. For Zoom and shiva information, please go to DresslersJewishFunerals.com



In her memory, please consider a donation to a cause of your choice or to the Emory Brain Center or Atlanta Community Food Bank. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

