ENGLISH, John W.



John W. English was an art lover, a University of Georgia journalism professor, a wallower in the world of ideas (his words), a freelance journalist, a global citizen, a part-time conceptual artist, a father, husband, friend, and neighbor. An Oklahoma native, he considered himself a part of the local landscape of Athens, GA where he moved in 1970.



John was born on October 5, 1940, in Junction City, Kansas. He received his bachelor's degree in journalism from The University of Tulsa in 1962, and after serving in the Peace Corps, he earned his master's degree from Columbia University in 1966. From 1970 to 2000, John taught magazine writing and arts journalism at UGA's Grady College.



At age eighty-three John died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his loving family on January 3, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and two children, Evan and Gemma. His sister, JoNelle Ralls, predeceased him. The love and joy of his family, he said, sustained him for the final portion of his life. He will be missed dearly by people all around the world. A celebration of life will be planned for later in the spring.



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



