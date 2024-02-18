EMDE, MaryGrace



MaryGrace Kelahan Emde died peacefully on February 7, 2024, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Ella Emde Riley (Adam); son, Roman Erick Emde (Paula); grandsons, Matthew Richard Emde, Roman William Emde, and Damien Zane Riley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held in her honor on Monday, February 19 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. Internment at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers, Georgia will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Toco Hills Community Alliance food pantry (https://tocohillsalliance.org/donate/).



