EDEE, Sheila



Sheila Norbury Grainger Edee passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Monday November 2, 2020 at her home in Smyrna, Georgia. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Harry Kelsall Grainger of Lincoln, Nebraska and Louise Virginia Hite Grainger, originally from Fairmont, West Virginia. A native of Lincoln, Nebraska, she was a graduate of Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut. She obtained an associate degree in English/Journalism at the University of Nebraska where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. While at college, Sheila won first runner-up in Phi Delta Theta's Miss Perfect Lips competition.



After meeting her husband Jim at college and marrying in Lincoln, Sheila and Jim made Atlanta their home via Savannah, GA in 1951. As a lifelong member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, she led and participated in various Bible study groups as well as tutored for the Agape After School ministry until the COVID-19 virus interrupted these programs. Sheila enjoyed a variety of talents including playing her Steinway piano with arrangements of her favorite artists including Burt Bacharach and Broadway show composers. As a member of the Atlanta Junior League, she particularly loved singing with the Peach Pipes choral group. Her taste was impeccable and she applied this to her home, fashion and entertaining friends and family. Later in life, she applied her lively wit to writing short stories, even publishing a few in a compilation with her Lincoln, Nebraska friends. Sheila was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Philip Edee. She is survived by her three children; Alix (Rick) Nardone, Eric J. Edee, and Brooke (Jeff) Stark.



She treasured her grandchildren: Caroline Nardone Mahecha, Christopher R. Nardone, Gillian B. Stark, Phillip O. Stark, Charlotte L. Stark, Ashlyn O. (Livvy) Edee and James Spencer Edee as well as her 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a multitude of dear friends and her beloved dachshunds. H.M. Patterson & Son is handling funeral arrangements with a private family interment at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Many thanks to the outstanding ladies from Live Oak Caregivers, David Ingram and to the compassionate care of Longleaf Hospice.



