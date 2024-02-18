DRAKE, Sunny Roberts



Mrs. Sunny Roberts Drake, 103, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2024, at her Salemtowne residence in Winston Salem, North Carolina. She was born on September 2, 1920, the third daughter of Valeria May Stalkcup and Benjamin Leslie Roberts of Arrington, Tennessee. She graduated with highest honors from Franklin High School and attended Falls Business College in Nashville. She married Herbert E. Drake, Jr., on November 28, 1943. They were married for 60 years. They first lived in Savannah and then California, where her husband was stationed in the Air Force. During the war, Sunny worked in banking, church, and legal offices, and volunteered time in her own church and with the Juliette Low House administration and later as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. As she did everywhere she lived, Sunny made many long-lasting friendships, which she nurtured and cherished throughout her life. After the war, the couple moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where her husband practiced engineering (Drake and Funsten Consulting Engineers) for almost 50 years. Sunny served as the company's bookkeeper this entire time. The couple had one child, Patricia ("Trish") Anthony.



Sunny was a devoted member of Northside United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and joyfully served in numerous capacities and projects within the United Methodist Women's organization. She was a great Encourager, a loyal friend to many, a loving, wise, and supportive mother often referred to as "a ray of sunshine." Sunny was known for her beautiful handmade quilts, baby blankets, receiving blankets, and afghans, which blessed countless friends and often spanned generations of families. She was also renowned for her beautiful and thoughtful letters and notes which brightened so many lives for so many years. She greatly enjoyed nature and was particularly fond of California sequoias, camellias, and bluebirds. Sunny also possessed a delightful quiet, yet mischievous, sense of humor. She leaves a legacy of kindness, generosity, grace, and love.



Along with her parents, Sunny was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel Herbert E. Drake, Jr.; and her sisters, Leslie Almena Roberts and Mary Tom Cameron. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia ("Trish") Anthony (Steve); her granddaughter, Dr. Stephenie Anthony Konkler (David); her great-granddaughters, Sydney and Savannah Konkler; nephews, Bill Drake (Pat) and Ed Cameron (Betty); nieces, Jane Cameron and Betty Rigsby (Eugene); and a host of great-great nephews and great-great nieces; including namesake, Sunny Fink.



Sunny will be interred alongside her husband at the GA Military Cemetery in Canton, GA at a later date. A celebration of life service will be held at Salemtowne Retirement Center on February 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM in the Amos Room, The Rev. Linda Browne will officiate.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com