Obituaries

Dorsey, Peggy

1 hour ago

DORSEY, Peggy S.

Peggy Smith Dorsey, loving mother and retired educator from Atlanta Public Schools went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 28, 2024. She leaves to mourn her devoted daughters, Sidra D. Easter (Emanuel), Cherlea L. Thomas (Lee); brother, Michael F. Grissom (Susan); nephews, Rahsaan Grissom and Jamal Grissom; extended family and close friends. To honor Peggy, a Celebration of her Life will be held Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 11 AM, at Willie Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel located on 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, same address as above, 404-758-1731. Expressions of sympathy, including flowers, should be sent to Willie Watkins Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top