DORSEY, Peggy S.



Peggy Smith Dorsey, loving mother and retired educator from Atlanta Public Schools went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 28, 2024. She leaves to mourn her devoted daughters, Sidra D. Easter (Emanuel), Cherlea L. Thomas (Lee); brother, Michael F. Grissom (Susan); nephews, Rahsaan Grissom and Jamal Grissom; extended family and close friends. To honor Peggy, a Celebration of her Life will be held Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 11 AM, at Willie Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel located on 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, same address as above, 404-758-1731. Expressions of sympathy, including flowers, should be sent to Willie Watkins Funeral Home.



