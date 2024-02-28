DAVIS, Jr., Don



Don A. Davis, Jr, died February 24, 2024 at age 93. Born in Kansas City, MO, on June 25, 1930 to the late Don A. Davis, Sr., and Frances Phillips Davis, Don moved with his family when he was eight years old to Miami Beach. He graduated from Lawrenceville Preparatory School in Lawrenceville, NJ, in 1948. He attended the University of Virginia and graduated from the University of Miami. He later received his Master's Degree in Sociology from Emory University.



In 1959 he married Sandra Sammons of Milledgeville, GA, and a year later they moved to Atlanta where they built a life together for the next 64 years. Don worked for several years with the U.S. government and the State of Georgia in recreational planning. He was a longtime member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where he served on the Administrative Board and was a member of the Timothy Sunday School Class. Don was a wine and food aficionado who enjoyed sharing a good meal and bottle of wine as often as he could with a wide circle of friends. He was a member of many culinary organizations including the American Food and Wine Society, Commanderie de Bordeaux, and the Knights of the Vine. Don enjoyed family vacations at Sea Island and also many trips around the world with his wife Sandra to Europe, Japan, Russia, China, Egypt and other countries. He loved working on crossword puzzles, playing cards and watching Atlanta Braves baseball games.



Don was a breast cancer survivor who volunteered his time with the American Cancer Society, offering support outreach to other men diagnosed with breast cancer.



Survivors include Don's wife, Sandra; his son, Jim and his wife, Martha of Flagstaff, AZ; his daughter, Libby and her husband, Marty of Atlanta, GA; his beloved grandson, Don Mario, of Flagstaff; his brother, Carroll of Miami, FL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Noel of Miami, FL.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in the chapel. There will be a reception at the church's Heritage Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church for Outreach Ministries, 3180 Peachtree Rd, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.





