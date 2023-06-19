DANIEL, Georgia



Homegoing Services for Mother Georgia Mae Daniel of Atlanta, who achieved the great age of 100 years, will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 12:00 Noon, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta. Interment will be on Thursday, June 22, 12:00 Noon, at New Solomon Grove Baptist Church, Pine Mountain, GA. Public Viewing will be between the hours of 1:00 and 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 20. Services entrusted to Alphonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.



Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/