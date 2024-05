D'ONOFRIO, Emily "Emmie"



Age 90, of Smyrna, passed away May 24, 2024. A funeral service honoring Emmie's life will be held Thursday, May 30, 11:00 AM, in Davis-Struempf Chapel. Viewing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, before the service. Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information