CURRIE, Lavona



Lavona was born in the front room of her grandparent's rural home in Sumrall, Mississippi on July 31, 1931. As a little girl, she read the works of Charles Dickens and as an only child she played with her devoted dog, Tootsie, and the uncooperative chickens who just wouldn't sit still. She took dance lessons, art lessons, and showed cattle. She was homecoming queen, #1 in her high school class and the girl everyone wanted to date.



When she was 17, Ole Miss law student, Overton Currie, took her to dinner at the Peabody Hotel, in Memphis, and on the dance floor, with the big band playing behind her and big dreams ahead of her, she said to herself "I am going to marry this man." A month later they set the date and three months later they were married, she at 18 and he at 23. By the time she was 24, she had four children…and a fifth child was still a twinkle in their eyes.



Their early family years were in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, followed by a journey of education that led them to Columbia Seminary and then on to Yale University. They ultimately made Atlanta their home, where Overton co-founded the law firm Smith, Currie and Hancock and where they raised their five children.



As adults, Lavona's children wanted to be her friend - and their friends wanted to be her friend too. And why not? Lavona loved an inside joke and another glass of wine. If there was a dance floor she was on it. If a jacket had good lines she bought it. Every well-prepared meal was the best she had ever had. Every trip she took was the best she had ever taken. She was neither a gossip nor a joiner. She was an observer and a reader.



Age never mattered. Authenticity mattered, Dogs mattered. "Mr. and Mrs. Red" - the pair of cardinals in her courtyard - mattered. Gorillas mattered. Pilates mattered. As did turbans that fit well, Chik-Fil-A sandwiches with extra pickles, Driving Club chocolate hummers, and coconut anything.



Lavona was at home when she traveled. In different cultures, she found herself in the all of it - the people, the art, the history. Be it India, Rwanda, China, Japan, Russia, Patagonia, Kenya, Cuba, Tanzania, Ecuador, Haiti, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Easter Island, she was enthralled by it all. On occasion she would reference the Mark Twain quote, "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness…" With this inspiration and wanting to share her passion, she often invited her children and grandchildren to join her on the next adventure. Her last big trip was at age 87 when she explored Antarctica with her grandson.



Lavona was where she belonged when she was immersed in art. It connected her to something essential within herself - and beyond herself. Something deeply meaningful. In addition to seeking out museums and galleries, she filled her home with paintings, drawings, sculptures, and found objects. Art books overflowed bookcases into stacks all around. A large painting even had to find a place on her bathroom ceiling.



She adored opera, symphony, choral music, and was a longtime attendee and friend of the Atlanta Chamber Players. But her greatest devotion was to dance, dancers and the organizations that support them, including Terminus Modern Ballet Theater, glo Platform. and most especially Atlanta Ballet, where she served on the Board for 46 years: 35 years as an active member and 11 years Emeritus. At her 80th birthday celebration in San Miguel, Mexico, she surprised her family and friends revealing a tattoo of a ballerina's point shoe.



When she went to the Emergency Room on January 21, 2023, where scans revealed brain tumors, she carried with her a blanket, the New York Times, which she read daily, the book she was currently reading, The Creative Habit by choreographer Twyla Tharp, who had once been a guest in her home, and in her wallet, a small picture of a Rothko painting.



She died on February 7, 2023 at 1:32 AM, peacefully at home surrounded by art, music, candlelight, dogs and family. She was an inspiration to the end. She will be an inspiration forever.



Her obituary would not be complete without recognizing Johnnie Mae Randolph. Johnnie was both the rock and the heart of the Currie home for over fifty years. Lavona recently stated emphatically, "There is no one in the world I respect more than Johnnie. And, I love her too."



The family would like to express their profound gratitude to Syntrice Howard for her exceptional and loving care of Lavona during these last weeks. They also would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Capstone Hospice for their kindness and contribution to her comfort.



Lavona was predeceased by her parents, Roscoe Odas Stringer and Iva Lovitt Stringer; and her husband of 56 years, Overton Anderson Currie.



She is survived by her children: Terry Currie Banta (Robert), Overton Anderson Currie, Jr. (Betty Jo), Martha Currie DeLuca, Lucy Currie Bush (Henry), and Judy Currie Hamilton (Doug); her grandchildren: Tyler Currie Wynne (Robby), Lucy Currie Folsom (Andy), Overton Anderson Currie III, Caroline Banta DeRosa (Brian), and Sallie Banta; her great-grandchildren: Lucy Wynne, Charlie Wynne, Anderson Folsom, Heathley Folsom, Roscoe Folsom, Currie Folsom, Emma Kate DeRosa and Sam DeRosa; and her devoted dog, "Hammie".



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Trinity Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow at Piedmont Driving Club.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Atlanta Ballet, Atlanta Humane Society or Trinity Presbyterian Church would be an honor.

