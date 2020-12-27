CREA, Joeseph Allen "Joe"



Joseph "Joe" Allen Crea, 81, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Southwest Christian Care in Union City. He was born in Atlanta on July 8, 1939 to the late John and Caroline Crea. When Joe graduated from College Park High School, he joined the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of corporal and serving in the Military Police. He was stationed at Fort Gordon, Fort Bragg, and Fort Benning. After his military service, he enrolled at Oglethorpe University where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. He worked with Porex Materials Corporation in Fairburn, GA as an office manager before becoming an auditor with the Internal Revenue Service until his retirement. Known affectionately as "Uncle Joe" to his family and friends, he was an avid reader and lifelong learner who enjoyed watching PBS and perusing the newspaper, especially the Sunday "funnies." From farming to birdwatching, Uncle Joe seemed happiest outside in a pair of boots and overalls. He will be remembered for his deep belly laughs, acerbic wit, homemade bread, and his beloved 1966 green Chevrolet pickup (the "Green Joe"). Uncle Joe was loved deeply and will be sorely missed. A lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Church in College Park, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Dianne Crea of Fayetteville; and a host of nieces and nephews: Carla Jones of Ringgold; Gordon King (Suzanne) of Merritt Island, FL; John Crea King (Laurie) of Fayetteville; Mary King Leslie (Paul) of McDonough; Caroline Smith Webber of Methuen, MA; Harry Crea of Atlanta; Elliot Smith (Wendy Gilmore) of San Francisco, CA; Eric Smith (Amy Borg) of Holden, MA; David Smith (Valerie) of Annandale, VA; Blaine Crea of Jackson; Angie Crea O'Neal of Rome; and Alex Crea (Jennifer) of Marietta. Joe was also "Uncle Joe" to 36 great nieces and nephews! In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southwest Christian Care at 7225 Lester Road Union City, GA 30291 or www.swchristiancare.org.

