CRAMER, Christopher R.



Christopher R. Cramer, born January 3, 1948 in Portsmouth, England, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021. His loving wife, Nina was by his side. Cramer had fought a valiant battle with melanoma for several years.



Cramer, 73, was a veteran journalist when he moved to Atlanta from the UK in 1996. Upon arriving in Atlanta, Cramer joined CNN International as Executive Vice President and managing director. He retired from CNN International in 2007. While living in London, He was head of Newsgathering and sat on the BBC News and Current Affairs Management Board. Prior to moving to Atlanta, Cramer worked for the BBC for 25 years. He was highly regarded by all who knew him in a professional manner.



Cramer was a founding board member of the International News Safety Institute (INSI). He was a past President of the INSI, a global organization dedicated to journalist safety.



Upon his retirement from CNN International, Cramer joined Thomas Reuter to continue working in the industry he loved. After 5 years, he moved to the WSJ until 2017, when he finally retired.



With time on his hands, he became very involved in the community of Sandy Springs. The town in which Cramer lived and loved. He volunteered as a mentor for at risk students at Riverwood High School. He was proud of our city, our police department and fire department, holding them in his highest regards. He took the Sandy Springs Police Citizens Patrol course and became a Sandy Springs Citizen Patrol Volunteer.



He was a devoted husband and father. One time, he volunteered as room parent, at the Galloway School, where his son Richard attends. He was quoted as saying that, "Becoming a 6th grade room parent was the most challenging job he ever had.



Cramer was a giant among men. Anyone who was fortunate enough to have known him knew he was a one off, brilliant, tough, wickedly funny, charming and deeply caring person.



His passion's were first and foremost his family, Journalist and Journalism, along with rowing on the Chattahoochee River. The world has lost a champion for good, truth, and what is right. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



Chris Cramer is survived by his devoted wife Nina, his 3 children Hannah, Richard and Nicolette, as well as his 3 siblings Ruth, Judy and James.



A graveside service will be held on January 25th at 2:00pm at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. Sandy, 30328.



Mr. Cramer's service will be live streamed globally and may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/503082628.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to International News Safety Institute, https://newssafety.org/home/



