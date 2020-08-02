CRAIG, Gloria Gloria Jean Craig was born 07/24/1948 to Woodrow and Cora Garmany in Gadsden Alabama. She grew up with her beloved brothers Wesley and Gary Garmany in Decatur Alabama. She attended West Morgan High School and graduated in 1966. She was the first one in the Garmany family to attend College. In 1967, she attended South Eastern Bible College in Lakeland Florida. Her goal was to become a missionary to the American Indians. In the late, 60's Gloria met and fell in love with her husband Ed Craig, while she was working during Summer breaks at his Father's family firm, Quality Collection Agency. They were married on January 10, 1970 and her first son Jason Alan Craig was born later in 1970. The family business dissolved in 1971. Gloria worked for several companies and became one of the head administrators and teachers at Marietta Christian School and Shiloh Hills Christian School during the late 70's and throughout the 80's. Her second Son Mark Craig was born in 1977. She also lived with her beloved sister in law Brenda Williams and her niece Jennifer Hasty in the eighties and Jennifer who was without a doubt her "daughter" also. Throughout the late eighties and nineties Gloria worked for Liberty Mutual Bank and Mortgage, Wells Fargo and Attorney firms in the Mortgage Banking business where she held various managerial positions. In 1998-2003, she moved to Valencia, California with her husband Ed Craig. These were some of their happiest times. They enjoyed touring wineries and traveling up and down the coast of California on the weekends and vacations. But they moved back to Georgia in 2004 and to be back with family. At that time Ed, Mark and Jason started the family business Legal Recovery Resource (LRR) which is now Revenue Cycle Associates (RCA) in Sandy Springs GA. After her beloved husband passed in 2013, Gloria began working with her two sons and RCA as a request from her late husband. RCA has now grown and services 500 clients and has almost 50 employees. She gave all of her heart and soul to the company and loved and admired all of the employees as her own. The employees affectionately called these her "Ms. Gloria" or "Ms. G". She continued to work every day until she unfortunately contracted Covid. Gloria absolutely loved and adored her Grandchildren. Jason's son Carson Craig was born in 2001, Dylan McQueen, Mark's wife Lisa's son, and Justin Hasty became her Grandsons also a few years later. The star child, Juliette, was born to Mark and Lisa in 2009 these were the center of her world and she loved and spoiled everyone them rotten. She also absolutely was crazy about her two Schnauzer's Artie and Ben whom she also spoiled and dotted on constantly. After Ben died a few years ago, she took Jason and his wife Cindy's dog Aubie as her own and proceeded to spoil him rotten as well. She leaves a legacy of love and compassion to everyone she ever knew or came in contact with her. She loved all of her relatives from Lafayette and Somerville, GA and from Centre to Decatur Alabama. She was hard working and always dedicated to her task, but she was more dedicated to her family and friends. She was the shining light of her family and absolutely the most selfless and giving person to have ever graced this world. She is proceeded in death by both her Parents, Woodrow and Cora Garmany, her Husband Edward Alan Craig, Brother Gary Don Garmany, her sister in law Brenda Williams. She is survived by her brother Wesley Garmany, her sons, Jason A Craig and Mark L. Craig, her daughter's in Law, Cindy and Lisa Craig, her Niece Jennifer Hasty and her 3 grandchildren, Carson Craig, Dylan McQueen, and Juliette Craig, and Justin Hasty. Memorial services will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, On Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00. There are strict social distancing rules for attendance and guests are required to wear masks. The service will be live streamed on Zoom. Please email mark.craig@revenueca.com if you wish to be added to the Zoom service attendee list. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Gloria's name to www.mustministries.org to donate to food bank for children.





