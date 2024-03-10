COOK, Constance



Constance Callaway Cook, 80, of Athens and formerly of Atlanta and Fitzgerald, died on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Piedmont Hospital Athens.



A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, March 16, at Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Pastor Kathy Lamon of Chapelwood United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and a reception for family and guests will follow the main service. Bernstein Funeral Home is located at 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, Georgia 30606.



Connie was a true, native Atlantan, born at Crawford Long Hospital in 1943 to the late Morris Green Callaway and Lucile Lyle Elkins.



Constance Loyce Callaway came of age in Post WWII urban Atlanta, graduated from Murphy High School and continued on to Athens for college at UGA. Later, she graduated with honors from the "W" in Columbus, MS. She spent most of her working life as a Registered Nurse (RN) in acute care hospitals in Georgia, Mississippi, Florida and Texas.



Connie was a very intelligent person who loved her children and grandchildren. She was also active in the Humane Society and often provided food and shelter for stray dogs and cats.



She was a voracious reader of books and enjoyed travel, antiques, cooking, athletic endeavors and, above all, her kids and "grands."



Survivors include her husband, Ken; two sons, Jared and Scott; brother, Scott Callaway; and grandchildren, Mccrae, Callaway, Lee and Mary Lyle Cook.



If you want to say goodbye to Connie or leave a message or photo, go to Bernstein's website at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com