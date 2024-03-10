Obituaries

Cook, Constance

1 hour ago

COOK, Constance

Constance Callaway Cook, 80, of Athens and formerly of Atlanta and Fitzgerald, died on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Piedmont Hospital Athens.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, March 16, at Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Pastor Kathy Lamon of Chapelwood United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and a reception for family and guests will follow the main service. Bernstein Funeral Home is located at 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, Georgia 30606.

Connie was a true, native Atlantan, born at Crawford Long Hospital in 1943 to the late Morris Green Callaway and Lucile Lyle Elkins.

Constance Loyce Callaway came of age in Post WWII urban Atlanta, graduated from Murphy High School and continued on to Athens for college at UGA. Later, she graduated with honors from the "W" in Columbus, MS. She spent most of her working life as a Registered Nurse (RN) in acute care hospitals in Georgia, Mississippi, Florida and Texas.

Connie was a very intelligent person who loved her children and grandchildren. She was also active in the Humane Society and often provided food and shelter for stray dogs and cats.

She was a voracious reader of books and enjoyed travel, antiques, cooking, athletic endeavors and, above all, her kids and "grands."

Survivors include her husband, Ken; two sons, Jared and Scott; brother, Scott Callaway; and grandchildren, Mccrae, Callaway, Lee and Mary Lyle Cook.

If you want to say goodbye to Connie or leave a message or photo, go to Bernstein's website at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3195 Atlanta Highway

Athens, GA

30606

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/athens-ga/bernstein-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/4765?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

In Atlanta stump speech, Biden promises to restore Roe, preserve democracy5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

At Georgia rally, Trump says his policies would have prevented Laken Riley’s death
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump blasts Willis at Georgia campaign stop
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Before pausing Georgia factory, Rivian struggled to meet expectations
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Luck, Andrew
Brown, Lettie
1h ago
Gentry, Richard
1h ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
18h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
4h ago