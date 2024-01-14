COLLINSON, Harry Brent



Harry Brent Collinson, 74, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Born August 15, 1949, in Greenville, South Carolina, Brent was the son of Harry Sylvester Collinson, Jr. and June Williams Collinson Gibson. Brent graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, SC, attended Anderson College in Anderson, SC, and graduated with a B.A. (Finance) from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. After completing his education, Brent moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he established a successful career in real estate for 40+ years. Friends described Brent as charismatic, handsome, fun, kind and thoughtful. A resident of Garden Hills (Atlanta), Brent enjoyed walking his beloved golden retrievers, (including Rhett and Hudson), around the duck pond, doing home improvement projects, and entertaining friends. Left to cherish his memory are his cousins, Cheryl Russell of Greenville, SC, Tom Collinson of Pittsburg, KS, Dan Collinson of Leawood, KS, Ann Collinson Lentz of Summit, MO. Also, Brent will be dearly missed by a host of friends, including, Rhonda Pilzer, who was like a niece to him, Mike LaFleur, long-time friend, and his caregiver and friend, Veronica Powers, all of Atlanta, GA; as well as by his cherished cat, Piper.



