COLLINS, Caron



August 19, 1935 - April 14, 2020



The rock of our Family, Four years ago today you took your Heavenly Flight. There's not a day that goes by, we don't think of your laughter, your words of wisdom, and your gentle spirit; Rest On. We miss you dearly, -



The Family (Psalm 51-10)



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com