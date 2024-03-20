Obituaries

Clopton, Otis

2 hours ago

CLOPTON, Otis

Mr. Otis Clopton, age 86, passed away on March 7, 2024. Celebration of Life service will be at 11 AM Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Road, Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, Atlanta, GA 30310. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 2:30 PM - 6:30 PM at our South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway Decatur, GA 30034. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, 404- 241-5656.

