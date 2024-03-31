Obituaries

Christie, Robert

2 hours ago

CHRISTIE, Robert "Bob" Arnold

July 30, 1928 - January 19, 2024

Robert (Bob, Honey, Dad, Baba) A. Christie, has gone to Glory at the age of 95 1/2. He was a loving husband to Martha Elizabeth "Beth" Christie for 64 years. He was an amazing Dad to Carolyn, Karen (Jeff), Linda, Rachel (Massimo) and Carl (Carrie), and a fabulous grandfather to his many adoring grandchildren. He was also a world renowned wildlife and sporting artist that truly made the world a more beautiful place. Please join us for his Celebration of Life Monday, April 15 at 4:00 at Shallowford Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Chapel Choir.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

TikTok food critic Keith Lee to give Atlanta restaurants another try

Credit: AP

Braves dominate Phillies to clinch first series of the season

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law?

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law?

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart
The Latest

Credit: File

Webb, Geraldine
Chapman, Don
2h ago
Schwartz, Carl
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’