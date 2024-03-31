CHRISTIE, Robert "Bob" Arnold



July 30, 1928 - January 19, 2024



Robert (Bob, Honey, Dad, Baba) A. Christie, has gone to Glory at the age of 95 1/2. He was a loving husband to Martha Elizabeth "Beth" Christie for 64 years. He was an amazing Dad to Carolyn, Karen (Jeff), Linda, Rachel (Massimo) and Carl (Carrie), and a fabulous grandfather to his many adoring grandchildren. He was also a world renowned wildlife and sporting artist that truly made the world a more beautiful place. Please join us for his Celebration of Life Monday, April 15 at 4:00 at Shallowford Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Chapel Choir.



