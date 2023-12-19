CHAPPELL, Donald Perrin



Donald Perrin Chappell of Snellville, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the age of 76. Born January 12, 1947 in Richmond, Virginia, Don was a loving father, accomplished musician, and distinguished war veteran who received the Purple Heart medal for his service in the Vietnam War. He will be remembered for his lifelong faith, his unfailing generosity and sacrifices, his courage in the face of the gravest adversity, and for the music he so loved and gave. Don was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Trinidy; his brother, Robert; and his parents, Barbara Kerr Perrin-Chappell and Thomas Washington Chappell. He is survived by his five children, Aijah, Aileen, Jessica, Virgil, and Winston; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St., Newnan, GA 30263. He will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.



