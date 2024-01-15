CASTLEBERRY, Gerald
Funeral services for Mr. Gerald Castleberry will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 11:00 AM, at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Sptings Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, (404) 349-3000) www.mbfh.com. Public viewing will be held TODAY from 1:00 until 6:00 PM, at the funeral home. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.
