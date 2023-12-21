CARTER, Alexander Lewis



1940 - 2023



Alexander Lewis Carter, "Alex/Aleck", 83, passed away on November 11, 2023 at his home in Decatur, GA with his wife and sons by his side.



He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Edward Herbert Carter and Clara Locke Carter on August 13, 1940. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Edward H. Carter, Jr. "Ned"; and his granddaughter, Paige M. Carter.



Alex graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN. He attended North Carolina State University and graduated with a degree in Architecture from the School of Design in 1963. Alex was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity where he made many lifelong friends.



After his graduation, Alex spent five years as an Officer in the United States Navy. He served in the Seabees (Mobile Construction Battalion) which included two tours of duty during the Vietnam War.



Upon completion of his Naval Service, he married and moved to Atlanta where he began his career in Architecture. In 1972, he opened his firm Nichols Bray Carter Seay Architects Inc. (NBCS) which later became Nichols Carter Grant Architects Inc. (NCG). He and his partners' diverse talents established a philosophy of creating timeless places to live, work and play. He loved architecture and all aspects of design. NCG was known both internationally and in the United States for its work especially in the resort arena. Alex was particularly recognized for his design work. He retired in 2005.



After retiring, he spent much of his time painting, drawing and woodworking. Many of his paintings adorn the walls of his family and friends' homes. He won several awards for his work at art shows. Alex was an avid sports fan and loved coaching/attending his sons sporting events while they were growing up. This carried over to his grandchildren. Alex could be seen and heard at baseball, basketball, soccer and lacrosse games cheering on his grandchildren.



Alex was a lifelong Episcopalian and served on many committees at his church. He donated his architectural skills for multiple church construction projects over the years. He loved to travel and spent much of his retirement seeing the world with his wife, family and friends. He found inspiration for many of his paintings on these trips.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years - Margaret Ann Carter (Marge), his two sons - Alexander "Lewis" Carter Jr. (Christine) and Roderick Davis Carter (Meg) who both reside in Atlanta. His grandchildren - Emma Katherine Carter, Roderick "Davis" Carter Jr., "Grant" Paul Carter and "Aleck" Matthew Carter. He is also survived by his brother - Locke Yancey Carter of Kingsport and Knoxville, Tennessee and many relatives.



His Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 29, 2023 at 3 PM at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM. His ashes will be interned in the Memorial Garden following the service. A special thank you to the nurses at Hospice of Atlanta for their kindness and care, especially Emily, and to his caregiver Michelle Montalvo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society and the Dementia Society of America.



