CARMICHAEL, Sr., John



Mr. John Randolph Carmichael, Sr., age 74, of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 15, 2024, in the sanctuary of the Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Georgia National Cemetery. J. Randy Carmichael was born in Atlanta, and raised in Richland, Georgia, where his father served as pastor of the First Baptist Church. At an early age, Randy saw firsthand the power in helping to minister to people who had experienced loss, having gone with his father many times to the homes of grieving families. Randy went to work with the Stewart Campbell Funeral Home when he was 15, starting his decades long career in funeral service. After serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War, Randy came to Smyrna to work with Sanders Funeral Home, which he later purchased in 1976. Randy dedicated his life to serving, helping grieving families throughout Cobb County for nearly 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, James M., and Esther T. Carmichael; and brother, Joel Carmichael. Surviving are his wife, Donna C. Carmichael; children, James M. Carmichael (Amelia), John Randolph Carmichael, Jr. (Angie), Evan Wix, Kacey Smith (Tracy); brother, Jim Carmichael (Richard Ferlita); sister, Angharad Sinclair; grandchildren, Callie Olivia Smith, Caitlynn Emma Smith, Caleb Shane Smith, John Thomas Carmichael, Charles Miller Carmichael, John Randolph Carmichael, III; niece, Andrea Sinclair; nephew, Christopher Sinclair. Those who wish may make contributions to the St. Jude Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com. 770-435-4467.





