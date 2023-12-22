Cabot, William

CABOT, Dr. William



David



Dr. William David Cabot passed away on Wednesday, December 20, at his home in Sandy Springs.



Dr. Cabot was born in New York City, on May 19, 1944, to Irena and Dr. Nathan Cabot. Bill graduated from Pelham High School before attending Hobart College where he received a B.A. in 1966. It was at Hobart that Bill met his lifetime and lifelong beloved, Susie. They married in 1968 and celebrated their 55th anniversary last June.



Bill received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee School of Medicine in Memphis in 1970. During his internship at Albert Einstein in New York, he developed a passion for orthopedic surgery. He then completed his residency at Montefiore Medical Center, Department of Orthopedic Surgery in 1975, moving to Atlanta to open his medical practice. He became board certified and a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthodpedic Surgery as well as a Fellow of the Disability-Evaluating Physicians. Bill practiced for many years, joined by his brother, Dr. Anthony Cabot, and fellow orthopedist, Dr. Rafael Urrutia.



In addition to operating upon and helping thousands of patients, he developed special interest in alternative medicine and participating on committees in these areas of the Academy. He excelled in the treatment of neck and back disorders, opening the Southern Back and Orthopedic Center, also concentrating on the treatment of osteoporosis. He held the position of Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at both Emory Adventist Hospital and Cobb General Hospital in Cobb County.



Dr. Cabot has numerous publications to his credit and is the author of two books.



He was on the Board of Directors of the Kid's Chance charity and also served as Clinical Assistant Professor at Morehouse School of Medicine.



Bill was a true Renaissance man, never tiring of not just learning, but excelling in many skills. His passion for flying airplanes earned him an instrument rating and several personal aircraft. His love of black and white photography began as a teenager and expanded into color and digital photography, having taken many classes which eventually led to gallery exhibitions. He loved playing drums and even tried his hand at the trombone. In recent years, playing golf with his golf buddies at Indian Hills was one of his greatest joys.



As a family, Susie and Bill loved skiing, taking many, many trips to Colorado but maybe most of all, they shared a love of boating. Starting with a ski boat on Lake Lanier, they became the proud of owners of the Bradam, a 65' Hatteras on which they cruised from Maine to the Bahamas together for many years – "chasing Fall." Sharing this love with family and friends, anyone spending time on the Bradam left wanting to come back as soon as possible. Bill could tell story after story to anyone who would listen, and all loved to listen. He had a fabulous sense of humor from which all who loved him benefited. In every part of Bill's life, he searched for deeper meaning and he spent inordinate amounts of time thinking, sharing and trying to understand life. He had a huge presence and leaves an enormous hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him.



Bill is survived by his adored wife of 55 years, Susie; and their two sons, Brandon in Charleston, SC, and Adam (Lina) in Newtown, PA. Bill is survived by three terrific grandchildren, Madison, Charlotte and Connor. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Anthony Cabot (Betsy); and his sister, Virginia Gordimer (Dick); and nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held graveside at Arlington Memorial Park at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 22. The family will be receiving family and friends immediately after the service and will observe Shiva on Saturday evening, 6:00-8:00, at the family home, 40 Old Powers Place, Sandy Springs. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Friends of IDF, www.support.fidf.org or any charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com