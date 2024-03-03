Bush, Rosemary

Obituaries

Rosemary Ann Yaple Bush, age 82, passed away quietly on February 27, 2024, with her husband of 57 years, David, and niece with her at her home in Grayson, GA. She was born in Sayre, PA, and raised in Auburn, NY. She moved with her husband to Georgia in 1979. She lived in Gwinnett County until her passing. The service to celebrate the life of Rosemary Bush will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 6:00 PM until the hour of service. For those who prefer to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Salvation Army Corps, 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 in memory of Rosemary Ann Yaple Bush. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039, 770-979-3200, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

