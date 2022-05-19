BURNETTE, Richard



Richard "Smiley" Harrison Burnette, age 81 of Powder Springs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Richard was a graduate of Northside High School in 1958 and attended Georgia State University. He joined the Air National Guard and received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force on August 10, 1963. He was based at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, GA for his pilot training. Richard was hired by Eastern Air Lines as a pilot in 1968 and retired as a Captain with a medical retirement on the A1A Air Bus. Richard was a Mason and a member of Vinings First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. He was always the life of the party; loved by all, family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole Burnette; daughter, Lisa Michelle Ferris of Canton; son, Lee Harrison Burnette and his wife, Racquel of Marietta; and grandsons, William and Ryan Burnette and Tony, Drew, and Aiden Ferris. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Good Mews or Angels Among Us Pet Rescue. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 PM on May 22, 2022 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA. The funeral service will be held the following day, May 23, 2022, at Vinings First Baptist Church at 1 PM with the Revs. Clayton Mixon and Donald Thomas officiating. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna will oversee the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.



