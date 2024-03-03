Bunce, Maryanne

BUNCE (McDonough), Maryanne Kay "Bitty"



Maryanne McDonough Bunce, 59, of San Diego, CA, peacefully passed away on February 6, 2024, after a long battle with Early Alzheimer's Disease surrounded by family.



Born on April 26, 1964, to Emery and Leeanne McDonough in St. Petersburg, FL. Her family and friends called her "Bitty", and her husband, Bayne called her "Boo". She was the light of the world to her family and friends, and Bayne's love of a lifetime.



Maryanne attended Lakewood High School in South St. Petersburg, FL, where she made many lifetime friends. She earned a B.A. in English at Salem College in Winston Salem and received an M.A. in English from University of South Florida in 1992.



On September 19, 1986, Maryanne met Bayne and fell instantly and deeply in love. They were married on January 16, 1988, at St. Petersburg Episcopal Church. Their wedding reception was a celebration for the books. They had three beautiful daughters, Katie, Emily, and Allison.



Maryanne's passion was working with children. She taught Special Ed to in both Acworth, GA and in Del Mar, CA. She changed the lives, hearts, and minds of hundreds of students in a positive and meaningful way. She was a loving and empathic soul, and all her students loved "Miss Maryanne". She loved reading, teaching, hiking to waterfalls, scrapbooking, and family gatherings at the North Georgia farm. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Her motto was, "be kind whenever possible, it is always possible."



Maryanne is survived by Leeanne McDonough (mother); Bayne Bunce (husband); Kathryn Bunce (daughter); Emily Bunce (daughter); Allison Bunce (daughter); and Toni Sanders (sister). A Celebration of Life will be held in Acworth, GA on March 30, 2024.



