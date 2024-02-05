Browne, John

BROWNE, Dr. John M.



Dr. John M. Browne, beloved husband of Dr. Irene V. Brown-Browne; father of the late Dr. Michelle Browne-Barnum (Andre'); Mrs. Adrian Browne-Gill (Charles); grandfather of Ms. Lori Browne, Dr. Joiliette Barnum Grace (Michael), Ms. Jelyce Barnum, Mr. Jared Barnum, died peacefully at home from complications of cancer. Dr. Browne was a Scientist; Chair of Biology, The Atlanta University; and Professor Emeritus, Morehouse School of Medicine (Biochemistry). He worked in the laboratory of Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine, Dr. Gunter Blobel (The Rockefeller University). His career objective was to train students to confidently excel in research/teaching and to "give back" in their communities. Dr. Browne was honored when his students named him Mwalimu (Master Teacher) in the laboratory and classroom. They worked intellectually hard to avoid his writing "Rhetoric" on responses to examination questions or reports of research data. During the 1970s, he was recognized as having trained more black and brown PhD's than anyone in the country. His spiritual joys as a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church were singing in the Men's choir, helping in the distribution of food to the needy and teaching them recipes, attending the excellent Bible Study, and sharing love with the congregants. Dr. Browne was a member of Omega Psi Phi where he served as Dean of Pledgees, Basleus, and Keeper of Records and Seal. Forever the biochemist, Dr. Browne staunchly supported zero contamination of the natural environment. True to form, he has requested that his body be cremated and his remains returned to the earth. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would be grateful if contributions were made to the American Cancer Society. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 404-758-1731.





