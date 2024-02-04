BROWN, Jessie Green



Jessie Green Brown of Sandy Springs, GA, died February 1, 2024. Born March 19, 1931 in Forsyth County's rural Sharon Community, she spent a happy childhood with her parents, Walter and Floy Green, and five brothers and sisters—Bill, Lena, Laura, Leon, and Dottie, among whom she was the last survivor. After a year of perfect grades at Berry College, Jessie married Reverend Eugene Brown and settled into the life of a preacher's wife, moving with her family multiple times to lead both Methodist and Baptist churches throughout the Southeast. At age nineteen, Jessie discovered her life's purpose upon the birth of her first child, Michael—henceforth, Jessie Brown devoted herself to motherhood, and her four children, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were the center of her world. A passionate gardener, Jessie delighted in flowers and was particularly fond of yellow blossoms; throughout her life, she cultivated a garden and maintained a perfect yard, in which she took great pride. A devoted Christian, Jessie was an enthusiastic member of Atlanta First Baptist Church and attended Sunday School into her 90s, where she met many friends. Throughout her life, everyone who met Jessie loved her instinctively, and she will be missed by all the people she has known. Jessie Green Brown is survived by four children, her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Debra Brown, of Dacula; her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Jeff Payne, of Hawkinsville; her son, Timothy Brown, of Athens; and her daughter, Victoria Brown, of Sandy Springs, to whom the family is grateful for taking care of our mother during the last years of her life. Jessie Brown was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Michael Shayne Brown, who passed away seven days earlier on January 25, 2024. Jessie's six surviving grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren will miss their beloved Nana, as will her many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Sandy Springs Chapel, located at 136 Mt. Vernon Highway. Visitation will begin at 11 AM and the service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will take place at Arlington Memorial Cemetery at 201 Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs following the service.





