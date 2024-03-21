BRIGHT, William Howell



January 18, 1942 -



March 11, 2024



William "Bill" Howell Bright passed away on March 11, 2024 after a brief illness. He was 82.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife and partner of seventeen years, Mary Huff Bright, of Brookhaven, GA; his son, Stephen T. Bright, of Las Vegas, NV; and his daughter, Sarah "Sally" L. Bright, of Atlanta, GA.



Bill grew up in Greensboro, NC and obtained his B.A. from Guilford College in Greensboro, NC in 1964. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserve, honorably completing his service in 1971.



Bill began his career as a logistics manager for General Electric, where he worked nearly 20 years. He later transitioned his career to recruiting, which he greatly enjoyed through the rest of his life, completing a placement just a few days before his death.



Bill had a passion for running in his younger years, calling it "free therapy", completing many 10K runs, half marathons, as well as two marathons. He is lovingly remembered for his kind nature, ability to connect with others, humorous spirit, extraordinary work ethic, and his unwavering loyalty and commitment to family and friends. He adored his wife, Mary, his children, and the ensemble of stray cats that strolled into Bill and Mary's home and became family members.



His funeral service will be held at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30319 on Saturday, March 23 at 1 PM.



Memorial gifts may be made to Atlanta Food Bank (engage.acfb.org).





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com