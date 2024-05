BREWER, Wylene C.



Wylene C. Brewer of Decatur, Georgia, passed away March 27, 2024. Funeral service was held on April 13, 3024, at Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home in Marietta, Georgia. She enjoyed her church, family, and playing the piano. She was a teacher and artist. She is survived by her five children, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com