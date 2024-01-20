BOWEN, Wilma Janell



Wilma Janell Bowen, age 87, of Canton, GA, left this earthly realm on Sunday, January 14, 2024 after a long battle with COPD and Congestive Heart Failure.



It would be wrong to say that Janell lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined.



When anyone else would have broken, Janell stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.



Janell was born in Sargent, GA. She retired from the GA Dept. of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Tax Division in 2001. However, her husband and children made up the entirety of her world. She participated in many Veterans' organizations and was a life-time member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary.



Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from the Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home with Rev. Ken May, officiating. Interment will follow in the Georgia National Cemetery on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, and from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at the South Canton Funeral Home.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eunice Willingham husband, Milton Lee Bowen; brothers, Gary and Johnny Willingham; and grandson, Benjamin Bowen. Survivors include son, Mike Bowen; daughter,Debbie Bowen Jaquins and husband, Dusty; daughter, Linda Bowen Bean and husband, James; sister, Nancy Whitener and husband,Tommy; brother, Mack Willingham and wife, Ann; grandchildren, Tiffany, Jordan, Jennifer, Melissa, Elizabeth and Catherine; great-grandchildren, Mason, Bentley, Finley, Aubrey and Adalyn. several nieces and nephews also survive.



South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com