BLUM, Allan M., Ph.D



January 7, 1943 - February 31, 2024



The family of Dr. Allan Blum, Ph.D, announces his passing after a brief illness. Allan died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Dr. Blum was an esteemed neuropsychologist and psychotherapist who dedicated over five decades of his life to serving children, adults, families, and groups. He was born in New York and received his Ph.D from the City University of New York in 1964. He worked as Chief Psychologist at Downstate Medical in Brooklyn and with the Archdiocese of New York's "Foundling" program, an organization that supports thousands of individuals, as well as communities, on paths to stability, strength, and independence. After running a successful private practice in Manhattan, Allan and his family relocated to Atlanta in 1989. He established a new practice in Alpharetta, where his warmth, kind-heartedness and keen sense of humor were revered by the many patients who gravitated to him from across the entire metro Atlanta area. Beyond his deep commitment to his patients, Allan was also recognized for his unwavering fandom of Atlanta sports teams and his love of dogs - two passions that brought joy to his life. Preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Frances Blum, Allan leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy; his sons, Scott (Diana) and Michael (Noelle); his cherished grandchildren, Sasha, Riley and Dylan; his sister, Ilene Cwika; nephew, Jeremy Cwikla; niece, Sherry Tremper; and a multitude of friends and colleagues whose lives he touched. Private services were held on February 6, 2024 at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA. The Blum family extends heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of condolences received during this difficult time. They wish to express special thanks to David Stanley for his unwavering friendship and support. For those wanting to donate to an organization in his memory, please consider the NationalPancreasFoundation.org or Give.AtlantaHumane.org. Dr. Allan Blum's legacy of kindness, dedication and laughter will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



