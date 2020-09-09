Billies, Christine

BILLIES (GOERING), Christine L. We are sad to announce the passing of Christine L. (Goering) Billies of Roswell, Georgia who passed away peacefully on 13 August 2020. She was a loving wife, caring mother, an ebullient personality and a kind soul to everyone. Christine is survived by her daughter, Juliana Illari, her son Eric Billies, her son-in-law, Brian Illari, her daughter-in-law, Ingrid Billies, her grandchildren, Alex, Nicole and Natalie, her brother Fred Goering and several nieces and nephews. Christine was born in Milwaukee on August 18, 1933. Growing up with her mother, Lilian, brother Fred and sister Karen during the Depression years, her father Captain Walter Goering was a Naval Officer and deployed to Europe during World War II. She graduated from Northwestern University in 1955. Christine met Robert Billies in NYC and married in 1961, eventually settling in Tenafly, NJ for 35 years, actively participating in several local theaters, Junior Women's' Club and as an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Christine and Robert moved to Roswell, Georgia in 1998 to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law. Just as she had done in New Jersey, Christine was off and running again becoming an indispensable part of all of her new community, making new friends while volunteering with the Georgia Ensemble Theater, Holy Trinity Lutheran church and P.E.O. Christine was an avid soccer fan, loved to read, entertain, and travel, most recently to the Holy Land in January with her church. Finally, Christine was also a beloved part of her neighborhood family in Taylor Oaks. She was a mother and/or grandmother "in residence" to her Taylor Oaks family, particularly after Robert passed away in 2005. Due to COVID, we will be celebrating Christine's life in the near future when we are able to bring her circle of loved ones together. Christine wanted her friends and family to consider donating to your local performing arts affiliation, Navy Memorial fund, Shriner's Hospital, Holy Trinity Lutheran church or a recognized charity of your choice.

