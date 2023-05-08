BEARD, Ryman R.



Ryman R. Beard, of Buford, GA, died Friday, May 5, 2023. A graveside service, with U.S. Air Force Military Honors, will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Laura Masterson of St. Mary and St. Martha Episcopal Church, Buford, will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, May 8, 2023, from 6-7:30 PM, and Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 1-1:30 PM, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Ryman was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin Levi Beard and Lera Vell Hammond Beard; and nine siblings: Glyndon Levi Beard, James Lamar Beard, Donald Edward Beard, Hoyt Lafayette Beard, Emilee Beard Maddox, Willie Cee Beard, Doris Beard Cain and two stillborn sisters. He was the last surviving member of his family. Ryman was a descendant of Moses Beard, a Revolutionary War soldier from Kershaw County, SC, who was buried in Jackson Street Cemetery, Athens, GA, where a monument commemorates his service. Ryman is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rosa Huber Beard; son and daughter-in-law, Michael R. and Melanie C. Beard; grandson, William Austin Beard; sister-in-law, Nan Beard; nephews, Lewis Beard, Richard Beard, Randy Beard, Danny Beard, and Denny Cain; and niece, Darlene Beard Williams. Ryman was born July 26, 1929, in Buford, Hall County, GA. He was a graduate of Buford High School, Class of 1946. He entered the U.S. Army Air Corps, now known as the U.S. Air Force, on March 21, 1947, and served continuously until his retirement as Senior Master Sergeant (E-8) on April 1, 1967. During his military career he served in Germany (1948-1952), Italy (1953-1956), Spain (1963-1966), and 365 days at sea aboard Texas Tower No. 2, a radio/radar early warning station in the Atlantic Ocean located 110 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. He also served on numerous bases within the United States. After retirement from the Air Force, Ryman worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. for 14 years as a sales and service representative. He also worked for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for 10 years in Planning and Development, and retired as Chief Building Inspector for the One and Two Family Residential Housing Unit. Ryman was a member of New Bethany Baptist Church, Buford. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Ryman at hamiltonmillchapel.com

